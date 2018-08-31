Penn Hills native signs richest defensive deal in NFL history

Penn Hills-native Aaron Donald has reportedly signed the richest defensive deal in NFL History.
Adam Schefter is reporting Donald and the Rams finalized a 6-year, $135 million-dollar deal. $87 million of that is guaranteed, Schefter tweeted.
Long time coming: Rams and Aaron Donald finalizing a record 6-year, $135 million, including $87 million guaranteed, per source. Richest defensive deal in NFL history.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2018
Donald now tied to LA for next seven years. And he will be ready for Monday night opener vs. Raiders.
Donald is from Penn Hills and attended the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Rams.
He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.
Donald is also a 4-time Pro-Bowl player and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
