Penn Hills native signs richest defensive deal in NFL history

    Penn Hills-native Aaron Donald has reportedly signed the richest defensive deal in NFL History.

    Adam Schefter is reporting Donald and the Rams finalized a 6-year, $135 million-dollar deal. $87 million of that is guaranteed, Schefter tweeted.

    Donald is from Penn Hills and attended the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Rams.

    He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

    Donald is also a 4-time Pro-Bowl player and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

     
     

