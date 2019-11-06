  • Penn State earns No. 4 spot in first College Football Playoff rankings

    The Penn State Nittany Lions may be on the way to their first shot at a national title in decades.

    The first College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and PSU came in at No. 4 – the last spot in the four-team playoff.

    According to Yahoo Sports, Penn State beat out the defending national champions in Clemson, while Ohio State, LSU and Alabama rounded out the top four.

    The Nittany Lions (8-0) have two big tests left on their schedule before a potential Big 10 championship game: Nov. 9 at No. 17 Minnesota and Nov. 23 at No. 1 Ohio State. 

