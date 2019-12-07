STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP)— Penn State coach James Franklin has agreed to a new six-year contract with the school that runs through 2025, adding three years on to his previous deal.
Penn State's Board of Trustees approve the contract Friday. Financial terms were not immediately released. According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Franklin’s salary was $5.65 million in 2019.
Since taking over in 2014, Franklin is 55-23, including 40-11 and three double-digit victory seasons in the last four years. The Nittany Lions are 10-2 this season and in position to go to a major bowl.
