  • Penn State, Pitt fans told to shelter in place after lightning near Beaver Stadium

    Updated:

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Lightning near University Park, where the Penn State and Pitt football teams are set to face off Saturday, had fans unable to get into Beaver Stadium for a short time.

    Penn State football tweeted shortly after 11:30 a.m. the gates were temporarily closed until the lightning storm passed. Fans were asked to shelter in place.

    "Fans outside of the stadium can shelter in the Bryce Jordan Center, IM Building, Ag Arena, Multisport Indoor Facility or remain in vehicles," the tweet said.

    Both teams were pulled off the field from warmups, and the game that was scheduled for noon was delayed.

    Shortly after noon, Penn State football tweeted the gates reopened and kickoff was rescheduled for 12:40 p.m.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories