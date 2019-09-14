STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Lightning near University Park, where the Penn State and Pitt football teams are set to face off Saturday, had fans unable to get into Beaver Stadium for a short time.
Penn State football tweeted shortly after 11:30 a.m. the gates were temporarily closed until the lightning storm passed. Fans were asked to shelter in place.
Beaver Stadium gates are temporarily closed until the lightning storm passes. The game has been delayed.— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 14, 2019
Fans outside of the stadium can shelter in the Bryce Jordan Center, IM Building, Ag Arena, Multisport Indoor Facility or remain in vehicles.#PITTvsPSU
Both teams were pulled off the field from warmups, and the game that was scheduled for noon was delayed.
Shortly after noon, Penn State football tweeted the gates reopened and kickoff was rescheduled for 12:40 p.m.
