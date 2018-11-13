Philadelphia Eagles players salute veterans after touchdown

PHILADELPHIA - The National Football League celebrated Veterans Day on Sunday with tributes to military personnel, flyovers and stories about bravery and commitment on scoreboard screens. But the Philadelphia Eagles added a more personal touch to an emotional day.
When Zach Ertz caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with 2:08 left in the third quarter to tie Sunday night’s game against Dallas, the entire Eagles offense assembled in the end zone, faced the fans and gave a military salute.
The fans at Lincoln Financial Field responded with cheers, not only for the touchdown that tied the game at 13, but for the gesture dedicated to the veterans assembled at the Philadelphia Stadium.
Ertz would catch another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the defending Super Bowl champions lost 27-20 to the Cowboys.
Despite the salute, not everyone was happy.
“You should have honored us by covering the spread,” one fan wrote on Yahoo! Sports.
