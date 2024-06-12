Pirates break through in 9th after Skenes’ stellar start to beat Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates finally cashed in during the top of the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 at Busch Stadium after a pitchers’ duel between Paul Skenes and Miles Mikolas on Tuesday night.

The Pirates (32-34) loaded the bases with nobody against Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley (2-3). Connor Joe hit a liner to shortstop Masyn Winn, who knocked the ball down and fired home but couldn’t connect with catcher Pedro Pagés. Jack Suwinski scored from third to put the Pirates ahead 1-0.

Oneil Cruz followed the RBI fielder’s choice with a sacrifice fly to deep left field to tack on what turned out to be a massive insurance run.

