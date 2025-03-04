Pirates claim right-handed reliever from Rockies

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have added some bullpen depth by claiming right-hander Justin Lawrence from the Colorado Rockies, according to MLB.com’s Thomas Harding. Lawrence had been designated for assignment on Saturday.

Lawrence spent the last four seasons pitching for the Rockies, totaling 182 appearances. The 30-year-old has a career record of 12-12 with a 5.43 ERA across 194 innings.

Lawrence’s best season came in 2023 when he finished with a 3.72 ERA and recorded 11 saves. In 75 innings, he struck out 78 batters, walked 36 and held opponents to a .235 batting average.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group