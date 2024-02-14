Pirates pitchers and catchers begin work outs during Spring training

BRADENTON, Fl. — Wednesday isn’t just Valentine’s Day; it’s also the day Pirates pitchers and catchers begin their workouts during Spring Training.

The team posted a video on social media showing their facilities in Florida are ready.

Spring is in the air. pic.twitter.com/Fl3hp7bVvc — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 13, 2024

Some of the pitchers reporting to camp this year include:

David Bednar

Ryan Borducki

Aroldis Chapman

Marco Gonzales

Colin Holderman

Joe Hernandez

Mitch Keller

Dauri Moreta

Carmen Mlodzinski

Luis Ortiz

Martin Perez

Quinn Priester

To get a look at the latest roster, you can go to the Pirates website.

Spring training for the full squad starts on Feb. 19.

The first game is on Feb. 24 against the Minnesota Twins at the Twins’ spring ballpark Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, FL.

The Pirates play their home games at LECOM Park. If you’re headed to Florida and want to catch a Pirates game, you can get tickets and more information here.

The Pirates home opener this year in April 5 against the Baltimore Orioles.

