Pirates Preview: Bullpen game as Bucs seek back-to-back series wins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Minnesota Twins 3-0 in the series opener on Friday night at PNC Park.
Mitch Keller won his sixth-straight start by throwing six-scoreless innings and Oneil Cruz and Connor Joe homered for the Pirates (30-33).
The Bucs will go for the series win against the Twins (33-30) on Saturday in a bullpen game as Carmen Mlodzinski makes his first start of the season and the second of his career.
Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group