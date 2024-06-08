Pirates Preview: Bullpen game as Bucs seek back-to-back series wins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Minnesota Twins 3-0 in the series opener on Friday night at PNC Park.

Mitch Keller won his sixth-straight start by throwing six-scoreless innings and Oneil Cruz and Connor Joe homered for the Pirates (30-33).

The Bucs will go for the series win against the Twins (33-30) on Saturday in a bullpen game as Carmen Mlodzinski makes his first start of the season and the second of his career.

