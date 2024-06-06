Pirates Preview: Can Bucs break out brooms against mighty Dodgers?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates came out on top against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-straight night thanks to a big game from the bats on Wednesday.

A seven-run second inning paved the way to a 10-6 win for the Pirates (29-32), giving them a series win and a chance for a sweep against the Dodgers (38-25).

Nick Gonzales matched a career-high with four RBIs and Paul Skenes struck out eight and allowed three runs in five innings pitched.

Click here to read more form PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group