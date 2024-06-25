Pirates Preview: Mitch Keller, Hunter Greene duel once again

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 11-5 by the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night in the first of three games at Great American Ballpark.

While the pitching for the Pirates (37-41) struggled mightily against the Reds (37-41), Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 21 games and Oneil Cruz blasted a 459-foot home run.

On Tuesday night, Mitch Keller will be opposite Hunter Greene for the second time in less than a week. The two squared off at PNC Park on Wednesday in a 1-0 Pirates’ win.

