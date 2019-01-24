  • Pirates ready to kick off season with PiratesFest at PNC Park

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - No more Steelers and the Penguins are in the doldrums of the hockey season.

    Time for baseball.

    The Pittsburgh Pirates are hosting their annual season kickoff PiratesFest from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at PNC Park.

    Among the featured events are appearances by Corey Dickerson, Jameson Taillon, Jung Ho Kang, Josh Bell, Colin Moran, Starling Marte and more; free autograph sessions for kids; photo opportunities in the Pirates dugout; The Pirate Parrot and the Racing Pierogies; National Anthem auditions and more.

    All attendees will receive calendars.

    Pirates Charities will support the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Annual Toy Drive by collecting new, unwrapped toys for children ages 3-14. Anyone donating a toy will receive a pair of Pirates Charities fuzzy socks as a thank-you gift.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories