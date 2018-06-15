Pirates reinstate Jung Ho Kang from restricted list

The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated infielder Jung Ho Kang from the restricted list on Friday.
Kang announced in April he was coming back to Pittsburgh, and has been playing for Class A Bradenton in the Florida State League.
Infielder Jung Ho Kang has been reinstated from the Restricted List and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) June 15, 2018
He is officially on the @Pirates 40-man roster, which now stands at 40 players. pic.twitter.com/Emj7HiEEGs
Kang's third arrest on DUI charges in South Korea included an eight-month suspended prison sentence and led to him failing to receive a work visa for the 2017 season.
Kang, however, received a visa in April and was allowed to return to the United States. He is in the final year of an $11 million, four-year contract with the Pirates that includes a 2019 club option.
It had been unclear when and if Kang would be allowed to return.
He is officially on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster, according to the Pirates.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
