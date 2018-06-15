  • Pirates reinstate Jung Ho Kang from restricted list

    The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated infielder Jung Ho Kang from the restricted list on Friday.

    Kang announced in April he was coming back to Pittsburgh, and has been playing for Class A Bradenton in the Florida State League.

    Kang's third arrest on DUI charges in South Korea included an eight-month suspended prison sentence and led to him failing to receive a work visa for the 2017 season.

    Kang, however, received a visa in April and was allowed to return to the United States. He is in the final year of an $11 million, four-year contract with the Pirates that includes a 2019 club option.

    It had been unclear when and if Kang would be allowed to return.

    He is officially on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster, according to the Pirates. 

    The Associated Press contributed to this story.

