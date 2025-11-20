Pitt baseball announces its 2026 season schedule, featuring a 55-game lineup

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt baseball program announced its 2026 season schedule today, featuring a 55-game lineup with 27 home games at Charles L. Cost Field, all free of admission.

Pitt’s roster for the 2026 season includes 19 returning players and 21 newcomers, with the recruiting class ranked fifth in the ACC by 64Analytics. The Panthers will start their season in Port Charlotte, FL, with a three-game series against Western Michigan from February 13 to 15.

Following their opening series in Florida, Pitt will travel to Corpus Christi, TX, to participate in the Kleberg Bank College Classic. They will face Long Beach State on February 20, Cal State Bakersfield on February 21, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on February 22.

Pitt’s home opener is scheduled for February 25 against Bucknell, kicking off a six-game homestand that includes matchups against UNC Greensboro, Youngstown State, and Ohio.

During the university’s spring break, the Panthers will head to the west coast to play San Jose State and Santa Clara before beginning conference play at Stanford.

Pitt’s ACC home games include series against Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, California, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The Panthers will also visit ACC opponents such as Stanford, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Florida State, and North Carolina. Nonconference home games at Charles L. Cost Field will feature teams like Youngstown State, Ohio, Mercyhurst, Akron, Kent State, and Penn State.

The ACC Baseball Championship is scheduled for May 19-24, though the location has not yet been announced.

