PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers junior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Pat Narduzzi said Wednesday.
The announcement comes after Camp suffered a knee injury in the Virginia opener.
“We are really heartbroken for Keyshon,” Narduzzi said. “He put a tremendous amount of work in during the offseason and was outstanding against Virginia before he got hurt. Keyshon is a strong young man, though, and I know he won’t let this adversity sidetrack him.”
Camp is the second player in a month on Pitt’s defensive line to be lost for the season because of an injury. In August, junior defensive end Rashad Weaver suffered a season-ending knee injury.
