  • Pitt defensive tackle Keyshon Camp to undergo season-ending surgery

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers junior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Pat Narduzzi said Wednesday.

    The announcement comes after Camp suffered a knee injury in the Virginia opener.

    Related Headlines

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    “We are really heartbroken for Keyshon,” Narduzzi said. “He put a tremendous amount of work in during the offseason and was outstanding against Virginia before he got hurt. Keyshon is a strong young man, though, and I know he won’t let this adversity sidetrack him.”

    Camp is the second player in a month on Pitt’s defensive line to be lost for the season because of an injury. In August, junior defensive end Rashad Weaver suffered a season-ending knee injury.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories