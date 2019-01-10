PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh is discontinuing its women’s tennis team at the end of the 2019 season, according to a release by the university.
Athletic Director Heather Lyke said it was an extremely difficult decision that was reached only after a lot of research and evaluation.
“These decisions are never taken lightly. They are also very difficult,” Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said. “We are attempting to balance what is best for the women in our tennis program with what is best for our University as a whole. And we’ve come to realize that continuing this program undermines our commitment to future student-athletes who should be receiving the highest quality opportunities to compete and win.”
The current team has seven student-athletes, including four seniors. The three underclassmen will be allowed to remain at Pitt on scholarship.
"I have personally pledged to each member of our tennis program that they will have our University’s full support and assistance as they consider their future academic, athletic and personal pursuits," Lyke said.
