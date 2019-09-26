PITTSBURGH - By now, you've probably heard about the "Pitt Special" - the trick play the Panthers pulled off in the final moments of their victory against the University of Central Florida.
That was pretty impressive and made a lot of Pitt fans smile.
But this should make everyone smile. :)
Video shared on Twitter shows members of the Pitt football team surrounding 10-year-old Matthew Anning, a Make-A-Wish kid, who was visiting the team on Thursday.
This is what it's all about @Pitt_FB -making wishes come true💙💛— Celeste Welsh (@CelesteWelsh) September 26, 2019
@MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/QJYyXc4dHH
You can see guys like Amir Watts, Damar Hamlin and Maurice Ffrech breaking down into the Floss and Hype - going step-for-step with Anning.
He will be an honorary captain when the Panthers play Delaware on Saturday.
