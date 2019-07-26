PITTSBURGH - Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett showed off his arm and his accuracy.
He teamed up with center Jimmy Morrissey and wide receiver Maurice Ffrench to put on a show at the Peterson Events Center. Pickett swished a football from half-court and the cat walk. He also knocked a cone off Morrissey’s head and a cap from a bottle of water.
He needed preseason All-ACC Ffrench for the dunk show. Pickett threw a perfect alley-oop, which Ffrench converted with a shoutout to Pitt head basketball coach Jeff Capel.
Ffrench is on the watch list for several awards this upcoming season, including the Maxwell Award for college football’s most outstanding player. Morrissey is on the pre-season watch list as a candidate for the Rimington Trophy, given to college football’s best center.
Pitt opens the season under the lights at Heinz Field on August 31st against ACC foe Virginia.
