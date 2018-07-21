Pitt men's soccer team holds clinic for Pittsburgh youth

The Pitt men's soccer team spent Friday afternoon teaching soccer to the next generation of players.
The players visited the Sarah Heinz House to offer a free soccer clinic to 150 kids who attend Pittsburgh Public Schools, from grades 1-8. The clinic was part of athletic director Heather Lyke's push to get the athletics department more involved in community activities.
“The city of Pittsburgh is so supportive of us, so any chance we have to give back to the community, we can't pass up," said defenseman Robby Dambrot. "It was a lot of fun. These kids have so much energy, it's just a reminder of what we should bring to the field every day and how blessed we are.”
It was an afternoon that made an impact on the players, and the kids who had someone to look up to and teach them the finer points of the game.
“It's great. For us being able to show these kids how we play soccer and the passion we have for this game, it's great," said midfielder Javi Perez.
Dambrot expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season.
“We got a lot of new faces, a lot of new talent. It's going to be a lot of fun," he said."I think we're going to surprise a lot of people this season and make some history for Pitt soccer.”
