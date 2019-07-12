PITTSBURGH - The Atlantic Coast Conference reached agreements on 13 bowl games from coast to coast, lasting from the 2020 through the 2025 seasons. The new bowl alignment guarantees ten ACC bowl games starting in 2020.
The ACC announced new bowl partners including the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and a newly created bowl game to be played at Fenway Park in Boston.
The ACC will not renew its agreements with the Independence Bowl in Louisiana and the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.
The ACC automatically sends a team to the Capital One Orange Bowl, unless that bowl is hosting one of the College Football Playoff games.
The rest of the bowls involving the ACC from 2020-25 are as follows:
- Belk Bowl (Charlotte, NC)
- Camping World Bowl (Orlando, FL)
- Hyundai Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX)
- Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (Annapolis, MD)
- New Era Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY)
- Outback Bowl (Tampa, FL) – If the ACC’s opponent in the Orange Bowl is from the Big 10
- San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA)
- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, FL)
- Bowl Game to be named (Boston, MA)
The following bowls will collaborate on the selection of one ACC team:
- Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, FL)
- Birmingham Bowl, (Birmingham, AL)
- SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, TX)
