PITTSBURGH - For the first time in 31 years, Pitt and Penn State will play under the lights in prime-time.
The two football teams will play at Heinz Field on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ABC, according to an announcement by Pitt’s athletic department.
The last time the two teams played in prime-time was Nov. 14, 1987. The Panthers defeated the Nittany Lions 10-0 at Pitt Stadium.
The upcoming game is the last scheduled meeting between the two teams.
Overall, they’ve played 98 times dating back to 1893. Penn State leads the series, 51-43-4. The Panthers have won two of the last three games.
