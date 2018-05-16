  • Pitt-Penn State football game will be played in prime-time

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - For the first time in 31 years, Pitt and Penn State will play under the lights in prime-time.

    The two football teams will play at Heinz Field on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ABC, according to an announcement by Pitt’s athletic department.

    The last time the two teams played in prime-time was Nov. 14, 1987. The Panthers defeated the Nittany Lions 10-0 at Pitt Stadium. 

    The upcoming game is the last scheduled meeting between the two teams.

    Overall, they’ve played 98 times dating back to 1893. Penn State leads the series, 51-43-4. The Panthers have won two of the last three games. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pitt-Penn State football game will be played in prime-time

  • Headline Goes Here

    Panthers: Signed agreement to sell NFL team to David Tepper

  • Headline Goes Here

    Honoring Pittsburgh sports legend Jock Sutherland

  • Headline Goes Here

    New advisory panel will investigate Pennsylvania election security

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man claiming to have gun robs Rite Aid near University of Pittsburgh