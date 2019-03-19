Pitt ready to unleash new brand for 19 athletic teams

PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh is ready to unleash a new brand for its 19 athletic teams.
On April 7, Pitt will roll out the new brand, and the “new look” uniforms for the Panthers will be unveiled as part as part of Bigelow Bash, featuring rapper and record producer T-Pain.
The event will conclude a two-year collaboration with Nike Global Identity Group, and will begin at 3:30 p.m. on an outdoor stage between the Cathedral of Learning and the Pitt Student Union.
"There is power in the Pitt brand and these colors and marks will maximize that strength for Panthers past, present and future,” said Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke.
The Nike Reveal event will also include a fashion show, at which Pitt athletes, past and present, will model the new Pitt uniforms and merchandise.
“Pitt people are passionate about their university and love showing their pride in numerous ways, especially by wearing Panthers gear and merchandise, but for too long we were disjointed in our Pitt branding, whether it be our colors or logos,” Lyke said.
After conducting a comprehensive study with Nike, the university’s branding will have a “strong and unified visual identity,” Lyke said.
Following the rollout and modeling of the new look, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the official opening of a Nike store at The Pitt Shop on Forbes Avenue.
