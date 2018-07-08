Pitt softball coach leaving for position at Louisville

PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh will be searching for a new women’s softball coach.
The university announced Sunday that long-time coach Holly Aprile was leaving the program and headed to the University of Louisville.
After 10 years at the helm, head coach Holly Aprile has resigned to accept the same position at Louisville.— Pitt Softball (@Pitt_SB) July 8, 2018
We would like to thank Coach Aprile for her dedication to the program and wish her the best of luck as she takes a new step in her career! #H2Phttps://t.co/3Q3WMEw833
Aprile had been with the Panthers for 15 seasons, the last 10 as head coach.
“I’ve had the honor to work with some of the most amazing student-athletes during my time at Pitt, especially during this past season,” Aprile said in a news release. “I was truly blessed to be around one of the best groups of young women that I have ever had the honor of coaching and am extremely proud of them and their accomplishments. I know they will continue to lead this program to great heights.”
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke said the university would begin a national search for Aprile’s replacement.
