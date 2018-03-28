  • Pitt to introduce Jeff Capel as new men's basketball coach

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh is set to introduce Jeff Capel as the new head coach for the men's basketball team. A news conference is scheduled for noon Wednesday. You can watch it live HERE.

    Capel was officially hired Tuesday, agreeing to a reported 7-year contract with the Panthers.

    Most-recently, he was an assistant coach under Mike Kryszewski. He was also a head coach at Oklahoma and VCU.

    >> RELATED: 11 things to know about Pitt's new men's basketball coach Jeff Capel

     

    Panther fans, please welcome head coach Jeff Capel! #H2P

    A post shared by Pitt Men's Basketball (@pitt_mbb) on

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pitt to introduce Jeff Capel as new men's basketball coach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two men arrested in deadly shooting near Schenley Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Villanova stamps itself as nation's elite in Final Four run

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to know about Pitt's new men's basketball coach Jeff Capel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Governor's office partnering with University of Pittsburgh to fight…