PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh is set to introduce Jeff Capel as the new head coach for the men's basketball team. A news conference is scheduled for noon Wednesday. You can watch it live HERE.
Capel was officially hired Tuesday, agreeing to a reported 7-year contract with the Panthers.
Most-recently, he was an assistant coach under Mike Kryszewski. He was also a head coach at Oklahoma and VCU.
