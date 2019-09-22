PITTSBURGH - For the fourth straight season, the Pitt Panthers upset an AP Top 25 team. The latest victim: No. 15 UCF.
Pitt used what head coach Pat Narduzzi called “The Pitt Special” – a similar play to the popular one the Philadelphia Eagles used against New England in the Super Bowl – to score the game-winning touchdown with under a minute to play in the game.
THE PITT SPECIAL#H2P— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 21, 2019
pic.twitter.com/6I84VpsvDd
Heinz Field erupted after Pitt's defense sealed the victory with a stop that caused to clock to run out.
The Panthers won, 35-34, in a very entertaining contest that saw Pitt quickly take a three-touchdown lead only to relinquish it by the end of the third quarter.
Kenny Pickett, Pitt’s senior quarterback, was on the receiving end of the game-winning touchdown. The Panthers were able to drive down the field trailing by six after they forced UCF to turn the ball over on downs inside the red zone.
Pitt improved its record to 2-2 on the season, while UCF dropped to 3-1. That was UCF’s first regular season loss since 2016.
