PITTSBURGH - The Pitt women's volleyball team is led by Kayla Lund, the ACC player of the year, but the player who runs the show on the court is a star in the making.
She's a freshman who shuns the limelight even as she stands in the spotlight for the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
Lexis Akeo grew up 4,661 miles away, in Kapolei, Hawaii but she said she feels right at home here in western Pennsylvania.
"I like it a lot. I like the city ,the campus, the people, the food," she said.
Akeo, who won't even turn 18 until later this month, admits being a little homesick for the island of Oahu, but her teammates help her stay present.
"I was sort of nervous, you know, little girl coming to the school life, wasn't sure what to expect. The girls were just so welcoming and supportive," she said.
And she's taking this chance to enjoy everything Pitt has to offer.
"Oh my gosh. I love sporting events. I went to the men's basketball game against Florida State and they won."
Later this month, the NCAA tournament will be here in Pittsburgh, and Akeo hopes to be part of it with her teammates.
