Pittsburgh Penguins ink deals with 3 players

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed three players to contracts on Tuesday.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced the team re-signed forward defenseman Jack St. Ivany, 24, and forward Johnathan Gruden, 24, to new contracts.

St. Ivany got a three-year contract that runs through the 2026-2027 season and has an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level. Gruden got a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-2026 season and has an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

St. Ivany spent most of the 2023-24 season playing on the Penguins’ AHL team but made his NHL debut on March 22. He played 14 games with the Penguins, recording one assist.

Gruden split the season between the NHL and AHL levels, skating 13 games with the Penguins and scoring his first NHL goal on March 2.

The team also signed defenseman Filip Kral, 24, to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Kral spent the 2023-2024 season in Finland’s top professional hockey league, recording five goals, 32 assists and 37 points in 46 games. His plus-28 on the season was the best in the league, winning him the Liiga’s Matti Keinonen Trophy.

Kral played for three seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, mostly at the AHL level, but made his MLB debut in 2022.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group