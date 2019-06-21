PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins' starting goaltender and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Matt Murray is officially off the market, at least when it comes to dating.
The Penguins posted a picture Friday of the netminder and his new bride to social media with the caption, "Congrats to the newly married couple!"
Congratulations to the newly married couple! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/D0SsBVWBvo— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 21, 2019
Murray's new wife also took to social media to celebrate their love, posting "06.20.2019 Mr. & Mrs. Murray."
Congratulations to the Murrays and may they have a long and happy marriage!
