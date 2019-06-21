  • Matt Murray officially off the market, at least when it comes to love

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins' starting goaltender and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Matt Murray is officially off the market, at least when it comes to dating.

    The Penguins posted a picture Friday of the netminder and his new bride to social media with the caption, "Congrats to the newly married couple!" 

    Murray's new wife also took to social media to celebrate their love, posting "06.20.2019 Mr. & Mrs. Murray."

    Congratulations to the Murrays and may they have a long and happy marriage!

