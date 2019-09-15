PITTSBURGH - The Penguins announced their lineup for Monday's preseason opener against the Sabres in State College.
Forwards:
- Andrew Agozzino
- Zach Aston-Reese
- Teddy Blueger
- Ryan Haggerty
- Adam Johnson
- Sam Lafferty
- Nathan Legare
- Sam Miletic
- Oula Palve
- Sam Poulin
- Bryan Rust
- Dominik Simon
DEFENSEMEN
- Calen Addison
- Kevin Czuczman
- Jack Johnson
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
- John Marino
- Juuso Riikola
- Chad Ruhwedel
GOALTENDERS
- Casey DeSmith
- Tristan Jarry
Of these players, Simon-Agozzino-Legare and Poulin-Lafferty-Aston-Reese are possible line combinations based on what was used in training camp scrimmages. Joseph and Marino, and Johnson and Ruhwedel played together on defense in the scrimmages.
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told reporters on Sunday afternoon that their lineup will be decided in a coaches meeting tonight.
