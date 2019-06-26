  • Penguins annual prospect development camp kicks off

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins said their annual prospect development camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex will kick off Wednesday.

    The camp runs through Friday night, ending with a 3-on-3 tournament at 7 p.m.

    Here is the roster for development camp:

    Defensemen:

    • Calen Addison
    • Santeir Airola
    • Roni Allen
    • Niclas Almari
    • Ryan Jones
    • Michael Kim
    • Zachary Lauzon
    • Cam Lee
    • Jon Lizotte
    • Antti Palojarvi
    • Clayton Phillips
    • William Reilly
    • Liam Ross
    • Tyler Spott

    Forwards:

    • Roman Ahcan
    • Jordy Bellerive
    • Chase Berger
    • Brandon Biro
    • Matthew Boucher
    • Judd Caulfield
    • Jan Drozg
    • Liam Gorman
    • Filip Hallander
    • Brandon Hawkins
    • Renars Krastenbergs
    • Nathan Legare
    • Austin Lemieux
    • Jake Lucchini
    • Billy Moskal
    • Samuel Polin
    • Quinn Preston
    • Valtteri Puustinen
    • Jared Spooner
    • Eduards Tralmaks
    • Bobby Trivigno
    • Josh Williams

    Goaltenders:

    • Alex D'Orio
    • Matt Jurusik
    • Emil Larmi
    • Matt Murray
    • Tommy Nappier

