PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins said their annual prospect development camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex will kick off Wednesday.
The camp runs through Friday night, ending with a 3-on-3 tournament at 7 p.m.
Here is the roster for development camp:
Defensemen:
- Calen Addison
- Santeir Airola
- Roni Allen
- Niclas Almari
- Ryan Jones
- Michael Kim
- Zachary Lauzon
- Cam Lee
- Jon Lizotte
- Antti Palojarvi
- Clayton Phillips
- William Reilly
- Liam Ross
- Tyler Spott
Forwards:
- Roman Ahcan
- Jordy Bellerive
- Chase Berger
- Brandon Biro
- Matthew Boucher
- Judd Caulfield
- Jan Drozg
- Liam Gorman
- Filip Hallander
- Brandon Hawkins
- Renars Krastenbergs
- Nathan Legare
- Austin Lemieux
- Jake Lucchini
- Billy Moskal
- Samuel Polin
- Quinn Preston
- Valtteri Puustinen
- Jared Spooner
- Eduards Tralmaks
- Bobby Trivigno
- Josh Williams
Goaltenders:
- Alex D'Orio
- Matt Jurusik
- Emil Larmi
- Matt Murray
- Tommy Nappier
