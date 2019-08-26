His agent, Peter Wallen, said via email today that there has been no negotiations about a contract for Pettersson during the past week.
Perhaps more important, though, Wallen reiterated that he believes a deal will be struck in time for Pettersson to not only be on hand for the beginning of training camp Sept. 13, but for him to secure the visa he will need to play in North America and to travel here from Sweden long enough before the start of drills to get acclimated to being in this time zone.
Progress with Marcus Pettersson's contract talks?— DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) August 26, 2019
Nope.
Concerns there?
Also nope. @MolinariPGH has the full story from PPG Paints Arena, courtesy of @PointParkU: https://t.co/HYrRuEklMV
"We have it under control and Marcus will be back to Pitts(burgh) in good time to prepare for the camp," Wallen wrote.
Jim Rutherford has made no secret of his desire to work out a contract for Pettersson, but has said repeatedly that the Penguins do not have the kind of salary-cap space that would be needed for the kind of deal in which both sides are interested.
CapFriendly.com lists the Penguins with a 23-man roster and a cap hit that is $157,500 above the league-wide ceiling of $81.5 million for the coming season.
