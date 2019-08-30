  • Penguins sending 24 players to Prospects Challenge

    PITTSBURGH - Twenty-four players from the Penguins organization will head to Buffalo, New York for the Prospects Challenge, a three-day tournament against prospects from the Bruins, Devils and Sabres.

    Team officials said there will be 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders heading to the tournament. That includes Sam Poulin, the team's first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft and Nathan Legare, the Pens' third-round draft pick.

    Penguins officials said the new Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach and general manager Mike Velluci will be behind the bench for the tournament too.

    Pittsburgh Penguins' 2019 Prospects Challenge Schedule

    • Thursday, September 5 (Pittsburgh) 10:30 AM – Practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

    • Friday, September 6 (Buffalo) 3:30 PM - Game vs. Boston 

    • Saturday, September 7 (Buffalo) 3:30 PM - Game vs. New Jersey 

    • Monday, September 9 (Buffalo) 12:30 PM - Game vs. Buffalo

     

