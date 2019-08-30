PITTSBURGH - Twenty-four players from the Penguins organization will head to Buffalo, New York for the Prospects Challenge, a three-day tournament against prospects from the Bruins, Devils and Sabres.
Team officials said there will be 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders heading to the tournament. That includes Sam Poulin, the team's first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft and Nathan Legare, the Pens' third-round draft pick.
Pittsburgh Penguins' 2019 Prospects Challenge Schedule
Thursday, September 5 (Pittsburgh) 10:30 AM – Practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Friday, September 6 (Buffalo) 3:30 PM - Game vs. Boston
Saturday, September 7 (Buffalo) 3:30 PM - Game vs. New Jersey
Monday, September 9 (Buffalo) 12:30 PM - Game vs. Buffalo
