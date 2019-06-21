0 Pens plan to take six players as 2019 NHL Draft gets underway in Vancouver

VANCOUVER - The Pittsburgh Penguins plan to take six players as the 2019 NHL Draft gets underway Friday in Vancouver.

Round 1 of the draft starts Friday at 8 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network. Rounds 2-7 take place Saturday and will be broadcast on the NHL Network.

Round 1 | Pick 21

Round 4 | Pick 98

Round 5 | Pick 145

Round 5 | Pick 151

Round 7 | Pick 203

Round 7 | Pick 207



The last time the Penguins had a first round pick was in 2014, and the team selected Kasperi Kapanen with 22nd pick.

Colby Armstrong was the last 21st overall pick for the team back in 2001. Armstrong went on to record 209 points in 476 games over eight NHL seasons. He now serves as a local hockey analyst for Pittsburgh media outlets.

The Penguins will also have a pick in the fourth round along with two picks in each of the fifth and seventh rounds.

Below is a breakdown of each Pittsburgh pick and how they were acquired.

Penguins’ 2019 NHL Draft Picks

Round 1 Pick #21

Round 4 Pick #98 (From BUF)

Round 5 Pick #145

Round 5 Pick #151 (From CHI)

Round 7 Pick #203 (From VGK)

Round 7 Pick #207

The Penguins got the 98th pick from Buffalo on June 27, 2018 in a deal that sent Conor Sheary and Matt Hunwick to the Sabres. The 151st pick (originally belonging to Tampa Bay) was most recently acquired from Chicago along with Dominik Kahun in a trade that sent Olli Maatta to the Blackhawks on June 15, 2019. The 203rd selection was sent to Pittsburgh from Vegas at last year’s draft in exchange for the Penguins’ 2018 7th round draft pick.

Pittsburgh does not have a selection in the second, third, or sixth round after multiple trades:

The Penguins’ 2019 second round pick and two 2019 fourth round picks were sent to Florida along with Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan for Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann on February 1, 2019.

The team’s 2019 third round selection was traded to Ottawa on February 23, 2018 as part of a three-team trade with the Senators and Golden Knights that saw Derick Brassard, Tobias Lindberg, Vincent Dunn, and a 2018 third round pick come to Pittsburgh.

The 2019 sixth round pick was sent to Arizona on December 19, 2017 along with Josh Archibald and Sean Maguire in exchange for Michael Leighton and a 2019 4th round pick (which was later sent to Florida as part of the Bjugstad/McCann trade).

