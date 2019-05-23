PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday they re-signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract.
Executive Vice President and General Manager Jim Rutherford said the deal runs through the 2020-2021 season, with an average annual value of $700,000.
Ruhwedel won the Stanley Cup in 2017 with the Penguins, appearing in 18 career postseason games, with a career-best 12 in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The team said his most meaningful contribution came in the 2018-2019 season when he re-joined the lineup after a 37-game absence to help the Penguins go 4-2-1 over seven games. During that stretch, Ruhwedel scored his first career game-winning goal and logged a career-high 24:38 minutes of ice time in the Stadium Series game at Philadelphia.
“Chad has exemplified what it means to be a team player the past two years,” said general manager Jim Rutherford. “His work ethic and conditioning have allowed him to jump into the lineup at a moment’s notice, which is vital to a team’s success.”
The 5-foot-11, 191-pound defenseman hails from San Diego, California and broke into the league with the Buffalo Sabres organization as an undrafted free agent. Ruhwedel spent three years playing at the Univeristy of Massachusetts-Lowell where he served as an alternate captain in his final season.
