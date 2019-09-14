  • Pens to stream 2 preseason games on Sept. 16 and 25

    PITTSBURGH - The Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings: Those will be the two opponents the Pittsburgh Penguins face when the games are streamed on pittsburghpenguins.com. Officials with the Penguins announced the team's preseason schedule.

    Team officials announced the game against the Sabres will be the first game of the preseason. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Penn State University's Pegula Ice Arena. 

    In addition to streaming the two games, the NHL Network will broadcast the game Sept. 22 as the Penguins square off against the Red Wings.

    Fans can visit PPG Paints Arena for the first time this preseason Thursday, Sept. 19, to see the Columbus Blue Jackets take the ice against the Penguins at 7 p.m.

    Here is the Penguins' 2019 preseason schedule:

    Monday, September 16          at Buffalo        7:00 PM         Pegula Ice Arena       
    Thursday, September 19       COLUMBUS   7:00 PM         PPG Paints Arena      
    Saturday, September 21        at Columbus   2:00 PM         Nationwide Arena     
    Sunday, September 22          at Detroit         5:00 PM         Little Caesars Arena  
    Wednesday, September 25   DETROIT        7:00 PM         PPG Paints Arena      
    Saturday, September 28        BUFFALO       4:00 PM         PPG Paints Arena

    Team officials said all six of the preseason games will be broadcast on either AT&T SportsNet, NHL Network or the team's website. Additionally, fans can tune in to game broadcasts on 105.9 'The X'.

