MILWAUKEE - The Pirates’ offense surely had to cool off at some point after being red hot for much of June. The Brewers pitching staff was the equivalent of a fire extinguisher throughout the weekend.
The Pirates were held to just five runs in dropping two of three games in their series with the Brewers at Miller Park. They managed only a single run for a second day in a row Sunday as the Brewers eked out a 2-1 win on Eric Thames’ eighth-inning home run off Kyle Crick in the eighth inning.
The Pirates finished June with a lackluster 11-15 record but averaged 5.5 runs a game and had a .288 batting average. They also scored 14 and 10 runs in wins against the American League West-leading Astros on Wednesday and Thursday in Houston before coming to Milwaukee.
