PITTSBURGH - According to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Josh Bell has been selected to the roster of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.
This will be Josh Bell's first appearance as a National League All-Star.
Related Headlines
Congrats @JBell_19 on being named to the 2019 NL All-Star team! #BELLieve pic.twitter.com/QFCSomg6IR— Pirates (@Pirates) June 30, 2019
This follows the Pirates' first baseman being named as one of the sluggers in the 2019 Home Run Derby.
According to Major League Baseball, the roster also includes Carlos Santana, Freddie Freeman, Gary Sanchez, Willson Contreras, DJ LeMahieu, Ketel Marte, Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado among others.
Officials with the Pirates said Bell, 26, finished first in player balloting among first basemen according to MLB. The club said Bell was the first Pirates first basemen to be named to the All-Star team since Jason Thompson in 1982.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Pirates said Bell entered Sunday leading all of MLB in both RBI and extra base hits, with 70 and 54 respectively. Before Sunday's game, he only trailed Willie Stargell and Brian Giles in club history with RBI prior to the All-Star break.
Additionally, officials with the Pirates said Bell's 22 home runs prior to the break are the most ever by a Pirates switch hitter and the most by any National League switch hitter since St. Louis' Lance Berkman hit 24 in 2011.
TRENDING NOW:
- President Trump meets Kim Jong Un at DMZ, steps over border into North Korea
- Vehicle gets wedged between buildings at Pennsylvania retirement home
- Phil Kessel traded to the Arizona Coyotes
- VIDEO: Do you smell that? Pitt researchers say some smells can help people quit smoking
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}