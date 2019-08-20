PITTSBURGH - Fire everyone.
If needed, run the firing through a statistical simulator 10,000 times, if only so that all 10,000 instances illustrate that it's the right thing to do.
If anyone missed it over the weekend, it's more than worth the rewind to hear Neal Huntington's analytical assessment of these face-planting Pirates on his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan: "If you run 10,000 simulations on teams that are supposed to be a .500 team, eight times would you run into a 4-24 stretch, according to FanGraphs. So a less than 1 percent chance of what we just experienced."
This came from the mouth of the National League's most tenured general manager.
My (very early) COLUMN from here, without words ... #DKPS #Pirates pic.twitter.com/Eorl4XK04h— Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) August 19, 2019
In a controlled setting, mind you, being interviewed by a team employee.
This, my friends, is how they talk. This is how they think. They see it as brilliance when they succeed, even in spurts, and they see it as lousy luck when they don't. I've been writing this for years, but it's only now resonating more broadly, thanks to this team losing pretty much every game it plays anymore, not least of which was this 13-0 humiliation at the Nationals' hands Monday night at PNC Park.
Want to read more? CLICK HERE for details at DKpittsburghsports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Parent says kindergarten students at New Mexico school kept in cages while waiting for pickup
- 7th-grader donates $15,000 in livestock premiums to St. Jude Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Family finds live frog in salad
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
dkpittsburghsports.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}