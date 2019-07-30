  • Pirates suspend bullpen coach for two games

    By: John Perrotto

    CINCINNATI - Perhaps 2019 will go down as the season of suspensions for the Pirates.

    Bullpen coach Euclides Rojas has been suspended for two games, the team announced just prior to Tuesday night’s game with the Reds at Great American Ball Park. The Pirates did not elaborate on the reason for the suspended other than saying he “violated his contract.”

    That was also the reasoning the Pirates gave last week when they suspended Keone Kela for two games.

