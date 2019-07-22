PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pittsburgh Pirates said Monday they have suspended right-handed pitcher Keone Kela for two games.
Team officials said Kela violated his Uniform Player's Contract.
Kela, suspended just prior to a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, was recalled from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday.
According to MLB.com, Kela is 1-0 so far this season with a 4.63 ERA.
