    PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pittsburgh Pirates said Monday they have suspended right-handed pitcher Keone Kela for two games.

    Team officials said Kela violated his Uniform Player's Contract. 

    Kela, suspended just prior to a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, was recalled from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday.

    According to MLB.com, Kela is 1-0 so far this season with a 4.63 ERA.

