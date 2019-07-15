CHICAGO - The brakes weren’t just pumped on the Pirates’ pennant express this weekend. They were slammed.
The Pirates came out of the All-Star break in the worst possible way by getting swept in a three-game series by National League Central-leading Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs put the finishing touch on the series Sunday with an 8-3 win at Wrigley Field.
The post-All-Star-Game plummet is on for the #Pirates. @JPerrotto has the full report from Chicago, courtesy of @StepOutsideUSA: https://t.co/bvPKEicYUn— DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) July 14, 2019
Going in the break, the Pirates were riding the wave of 12 wins in their last 17 games. That drew them within 2 1/2 games of Cubs and sparked hopes of the franchise’s first division title since 1992 in an NL Central race in which just 4 1/2 games separated the five teams.
However, the Cubs snapped the Pirates back to reality during three picture-perfect afternoons at Wrigley. Now, the Pirates are 5 1/2 games behind and the deficit feels double of that after the Cubs scored 22 runs in the final 21 innings of the series.
