  • Why is Elias Diaz suddenly … not very good? The signs are clear

    By: DKPS Staff

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Entering 2019, the Pirates seemingly had a solid long-term plan at catcher. 

    Francisco Cervelli and Elias Diaz would once again split starts, reuniting arguably the game's best catching tandem in 2018. After that, Cervelli would likely sign elsewhere as a free agent and Diaz -- who showed unprecedented offensive potential in 2018 -- would be the man.

    Related Headlines

    Read more from DKPittsburghSports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories