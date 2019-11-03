PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds had not lost at Highmark Stadium since May 2018, but an extra-time defeat to the reigning USL champions ended their record-setting season.
Pittsburgh scored first in the Eastern Conference semifinal match, when Thomas Vancaeyezeele headed home a corner kick in the 11th minute.
GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!! The @RiverhoundsSC take the 1-0 lead over Louisville City! #TogetherWeHunt pic.twitter.com/UYuIjg7A0V— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 2, 2019
The Hounds led 1-0 until Louisville City FC tied the game minutes into the second half following a missed opportunity from Pittsburgh forward Neco Brett.
The game was stagnant through the end of regulation, so the teams played 30 minutes of extra time to decide the winner.
Louisville buried the game-winner in the 118th minute. Paolo DelPiccolo headed an effort from the center of the penalty area into the back of the net, giving his club a 2-1 lead.
And that's it. Louisville City wins 2-1, handing the Riverhounds their only loss of the season at Highmark Stadium. The Hounds record breaking year has come to an end.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 3, 2019
The Hounds were eliminated from the playoffs for the second straight season, but there were some positives.
A record 6,073 fans attended the match. That broke Highmark Stadium’s previous attendance record, which was set last weekend (5,627).
Pretty cool scene at Highmark Stadium as the @RiverhoundsSC host the @USLChampionship Eastern Conference semifinal #TogetherWeHunt pic.twitter.com/f3WJoMWPDM— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 2, 2019
