PITTSBURGH - Sunday was significant for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
A road win over the Birmingham Legion earned the Riverhounds the USL’s Eastern Conference regular season championship. The only goal of the game was scored by Mark Forrest in the 90th minute.
Congrats @kylemorton24 on becoming the single-season clean sheet record holder after capturing his 13th of the season yesterday in Birmingham. #UNLEASHthePlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zHMWi15ynw— y-Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) October 21, 2019
Goalkeeper Kyle Morton turned in his 13th shutout of the season, which sets a new Riverhounds single-season record.
The Hounds (19-4-11) edged out Nashville for the regular-season title, and will now open the playoffs on Saturday at 7pm with an Eastern Conference Quarterfinal game at Highmark Stadium. The Riverhounds also hosted a playoff match a year ago, but lost to Bethlehem on penalty kicks.
The Hounds enter the 2019 postseason as the #1 seed. Their first-round opponent has yet to be determined.
