Pittsburgh Riverhounds sign new goalkeeper

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have signed a new goalkeeper.

Mike Sheridan, 24, is the latest addition to the team, with a contract through the upcoming season and a club option for 2027.

Sheridan has spent the past two seasons playing with Philadelphia Union II.

He was named to the MLS Next Pro Team in 2024, the Riverhounds said.

“Mike came highly recommended by trusted sources, and he impressed us with his performances during preseason. He’ll be an excellent addition to our goalkeeping group this season,” Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

Before going to Philadelphia, Sheridan was named the 2022 Great Northeast Athletic Goalkeeper of the Year after allowing only 14 goals in 19 games during his career at Saint Joseph’s College in Maine. He recorded five shutouts and three combined clean sheets then, too.

The Riverhounds head to South Carolina to kick off their season against Charleston Battery on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group