Pittsburgh Riverhounds sign midfielder Eliot Goldthorp to fortify team’s attack

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed midfielder Eliot Goldthorp for the upcoming USL Championship season, pending approval from USL and U.S. Soccer.

Goldthorp, 24, hails from Leeds, England and is expected to fortify the team’s attack.

Goldthorp previously split last season between Lexington SC and a loan spell with FC Tulsa, making 34 appearances with 14 starts. He scored three goals and added four assists, showcasing his potential as a valuable asset for the Riverhounds.

Sporting Director Dan Visser expressed enthusiasm for the signing, emphasizing Goldthorp’s capabilities.

“We’ve known Eliot since his college days at Hofstra and jumped at the opportunity to bring him to Pittsburgh this offseason,” Visser said.

Goldthorp’s soccer journey began in England, where he spent most of his youth career with Leeds United before moving to Bradford City. He made his senior-level debut with Bradford in 2018, shortly before his 18th birthday.

After several loan spells with different teams in England, he transitioned to the United States to pursue his education. He attended Old Dominion for one season before transferring to Hofstra University, where he thrived.

In two standout seasons, Goldthorp scored 25 goals and provided 21 assists in 43 matches, culminating in being named an All-American twice. In 2023, he achieved First Team All-American honors, solidifying his reputation as a top college player.

In the 2024 MLS Draft, Goldthorp was selected in the second round by the Vancouver Whitecaps. He made his professional debut with Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS Next Pro, where he impressed by scoring 10 goals in 23 matches. Goldthorp also made an appearance for the MLS side in a Leagues Cup match against Club Tijuana, displaying his ability to compete at higher levels before eventually joining Lexington SC for the last season.

The Riverhounds’ first preseason practice is set for Jan. 26.

