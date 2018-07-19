Pittsburgh speed painter focuses on local sports stars

PITTSBURGH - Paintings of Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, Jamison Taillon and Josh Harrison, all with exact precision, all completed in about 15 minutes.
Today on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., sports anchor Chase Williams introduces us to Cody Sabol, the painter to the sports stars here in Pittsburgh. He loves his job most of all, because most of his works go on to benefit charities.
Williams has a look at Sabol's paintings and talks to some of the stars he’s captured, plus the unique job he’s working on right now for Pirates Player’s Weekend.
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old girl struck by car driven by sister, rushed to hospital
- Bare-chested Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London park on ‘Jurassic Park' anniversary
- Woman dies after being pulled from ocean at Outer Banks; 6th death this year
- VIDEO: Woman Sentenced to Jail for Attempting to Steal 40 Conchs from Key West Waters
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}