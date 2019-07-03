Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster joined a handful of current and former NFL stars for the NFL Academy Final Trials at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. This marked the first-ever NFL event at the state-of-the-art venue and will determine which promising young athletes will earn a spot at the new NFL Academy, which begins at Barnet and Southgate College in September.
The trials marked the first-ever NFL event at the new stadium, which will host its first two NFL London Games later this year when the Chicago Bears face the Oakland Raiders and the Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The trialists were put through a series of NFL Combine-style drills under the scrutiny of NFL Academy head coach Tony Allen and NFL UK head of player development Will Bryce. Also scouting the talent were NFL Academy ambassadors, including Pittsburgh Steelers superstar wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, Carolina Panthers’ London-raised defensive end Efe Obada and two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and his BBC TV colleague Jason Bell.
The NFL Academy, the first of its kind outside of the US, will be based at Barnet and Southgate College and will give student athletes aged 16-18 the life-changing opportunity to combine education with life skills and intensive training in the sport under full-time professional coaches.
Smith-Schuster added: “I’ve really enjoyed taking part in today’s trials and being able to speak to the students. I’ve been very impressed with the athleticism and talent on display. It’s amazing to see the passion for American football here and to be a part of helping the sport change people’s lives. And what an incredible venue – a fantastic setting for NFL games.”
