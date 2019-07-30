0 Kelly doesn't want to be sent packing by Steelers

LATROBE, Pa. - Artie Burns leaped with receiver Donte Moncrief deep down the middle of the field and tipped the ball into the air. Kameron Kelly, playing at free safety, packed the ball away and quickly turned upfield with the interception.

That play at Monday's training camp practice at Saint Vincent College has become more commonplace. But for Kelly, packing things up is nothing new. It's something that helped him get to this place with the Steelers.

An undrafted rookie out of San Diego State a year ago, Kelly signed with his hometown Cowboys. But at the end of training camp, the dreams of the Murphy, Texas native were shattered. He was released by the team.

His job after that? Working for Dallas Moving Services. One of the company's main clients? You guessed it, the Cowboys.

"I was at home working for the same moving company that works for the Dallas Cowboys after they cut me," Kelly told me Monday. "It was a humbling experience going back into that locker room. Now, I don’t have a locker. I’m going in to grab boxes and take them out to the truck and I’m seeing all of my old teammates. I was waking up at 5 in the morning, every morning, to make sure I got my workout in before work. Then I was working as a valet at night."

