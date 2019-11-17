PITTSBURGH - The Steelers must feel the need for speed, because they added some to their offensive skill players on Saturday.
With both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson having suffered concussions during their 21-7 loss Thursday night at Cleveland against the Browns, the Steelers were forced to finish the game with just three healthy wide receivers.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
And one of those was Tevin Jones, signed earlier in the day off their practice squad when Ryan Switzer was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Saturday, they signed another wide receiver off a practice squad, but this time he came from the Colts.
Veteran Deon Cain, who was waived by the Colts after their 26-24 loss to the Steelers in Week 9, was signed off Indianapolis' practice squad. The Steelers also signed rookie running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. off the practice squad of the Bears.
To make room on the 53-man roster, the Steelers released linebacker Jayrone Elliott and running back Tony Brooks-James.
CLICK HERE to keep reading from dkpittsburghsports.com
TRENDING NOW:
- Roberto Clemente's wife, Vera, dies at 78
- Timeline of Bethel Park woman's disappearance, man's alleged confession of her murder
- Primanti’s offers Maurkice Pouncey a job on Twitter, Pouncey responds
- VIDEO: Man, young boy shot at New Jersey high school football game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
dkpittsburghsports.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}